BAKERSFIELD — Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield), who had previously announced that he was seeking re-election and not running for the 20th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, is now running for that seat but has been dealt a setback by California’s secretary of state.

Assemblymember Vince Fong

Fong, who represents the 32nd Assembly District in Kern County, said in a Facebook post on Dec. 12, “Just took the oath to run for Congress and I look forward to meeting everyone throughout the 20th Congressional District!”

Fong explained, “After (former) Speaker McCarthy announced his decision not to seek re-election, my family and I initially thought the best way to serve our community was to continue representing the Central Valley in the State Assembly. However, it is my strong belief that the Central Valley must continue to be represented by proven, conservative leaders in Congress. In light of recent developments and in an attempt to unite our community in this critical moment in our nation’s history, I have decided to run for Congress in 2024.

“I have spent my career fighting for Central Valley families. I am eager and ready to take the fight to Washington and deliver meaningful results for our community in Congress. I will focus on the pressing issues impacting our quality of life.

“I will defend the Central Valley’s water and energy resources. I will work to end the chaos on the southern border and approve new border security measures. I will oppose new taxes and the reckless spending that has fueled inflation and caused our cost of living to soar.

“I am excited to share this vision with Central Valley residents and earn the opportunity to represent our community in our nation’s capital. I ask the community for their support, and more importantly, their continued prayers.”

On Dec. 15, the office of Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced that “state law prohibits Assemblymember Vince Fong from running as a candidate for the 20th Congressional District of California because he had previously filed paperwork to run for re-election to the California State Assembly.

“Under state law, a candidate who has filed their declaration of candidacy is not permitted to withdraw as a candidate at that primary election. Mr. Fong filed his completed nomination documents for Assembly District 32 prior to the close of the Dec. 8, 2023 filing deadline. Mr. Fong then submitted completed nomination documents for Congressional District 20 during the five-day extension period triggered by the incumbent’s decision not to seek re-election.

“State law prohibits any candidate from filing nomination papers for more than one office at the same election. As such, the Secretary of State’s Office has determined that Mr. Fong’s filed nomination papers for Congressional District 20 were improperly submitted. Mr. Fong will not appear on the list of certified candidates for Congressional District 20 that our office will transmit to county election officials on candidates on Dec. 28.”

Fong’s campaign responded, “Today’s decision by the secretary of state to unilaterally disqualify a county-qualified candidate for Congress is an unprecedented interference in the candidate filing process. County elections offices have full jurisdiction to qualify candidates for the ballot. The secretary of state simply has a ministerial duty to certify the candidate lists and include ALL qualified candidates.

“Assemblyman Fong has qualified for the ballot and the voters of the 20th Congressional District deserve the opportunity to select the candidate of their choice. The Elections Code provides a five-day filing extension to ensure all prospective candidates may file for an office should the incumbent choose not to run, as is the case in this election.

“We fully intend to litigate this decision and will be filing a challenge in Superior Court imminently.”

Fong added, “I will fight the secretary of state’s misguided decision and do whatever it takes to give voters in our community a real choice in this election because the voters choose our elected officials, not Sacramento.”