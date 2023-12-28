A funeral service for Fujio Nakagawa, 87-year-old, veteran of the U.S. Army, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on December 17, 2023, in Culver City, will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 p.m. at West L.A. Buddhist Temple, 2003 S. Corinth Ave., Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife, Katsuko Nakagawa; children, Christine (Greg) Curtis, Charlene (Neil) Talbot and Victor (Mary) Nakagawa; grandchildren, Islay Talbot, Olivia Curtis, Colin and Miya Nakagawa; siblings, Shinji (Irene), Koso (Marian) and Osamu (Mae) Nakagawa, Hisayo (Tom) Ogata; also survived by many siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

