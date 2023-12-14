Teo Yoo and Golden Globe nominee Greta Lee star in “Past Lives.” (A24)

“Barbie” and “Succession” dominated the film and television nominations Monday for the revamped Golden Globe Awards, scoring nine apiece as nods were announced for the show’s 81st edition.

Greta Gerwig’s film that brought the iconic toy doll to the big screen scored nominations for best motion picture-musical or comedy; best director-motion picture for Gerwig; best female actor in a musical or comedy for Margot Robbie; best male supporting actor in any motion picture for Ryan Gosling; best screenplay-motion picture for Gerwig; three nods for best original song-motion picture; and cinematic and box office achievement, a new category this year.

Celine Song was nominated for writing and directing “Past Lives.”

“Barbie” also features Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) as one of the Kens. He was not nominated.

“Oppenheimer,” the story of atomic bomb mastermind Robert J. Oppenheimer, garnered eight nominations: Best Picture-Drama; Best Director-Motion Picture for Christopher Nolan; Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Cillian Murphy; Best Female Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture for Emily Blunt; Best Male Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture for Robert Downey Jr.; Best Screenplay; Best Original Score; and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The docudrama has been praised for its depiction of the development of the atomic bomb, but has also been criticized for not showing the resulting death and destruction in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is expected to open in Japan next year.

In the film categories, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” got seven nominations each, while “Past Lives” took five.

“Past Lives,” written and directed by Celine Song, follows two childhood friends over the course of 24 years while they contemplate the nature of their relationship as they grow apart, living different lives in South Korea and the U.S. It was nominated for Best Motion Picture-Drama; Best Picture, Non-English Language; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Greta Lee); Best Director, Motion Picture; and Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.

Among the nominees for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, is Todd Haynes’ “May December,” which is based on the real-life story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who started a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, and later married him after serving time in prison.

Natalie Portman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, plays an actress who meets and studies the controversial woman (Julianne Moore, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture) she is set to play in a film. Charles Melton (“Riverdale,” “The Sun Is Also a Star”), who plays the young husband, Joe Yoo, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture.

The cast also includes Gabriel Chung, Elizabeth Yu and Piper Curda as the couple’s children and Kelvin Han Yee as Joe’s father.

Chad Stahelski’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Rina Sawayama, was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The nominees for Best Motion Picture, Animated, include Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” Makoto Shinkai’s “Suzume,” Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” based on the Nintendo video game franchise, and Peter Sohn’s “Elemental,” which was inspired by the director’s experiences as the son of Korean immigrants.

“The Boy and the Heron,” Miyazaki’s first feature in a decade, was also nominated for Best Original Score, Motion Picture (Joe Hisaishi).

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was also nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song, Motion Picture (“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker).

Nominees for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television include “Beef.” Created by director Lee Sung Jin, it stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud. Appearing in supporting roles are Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake.

Yeun, also known for “The Walking Dead,” “Burning” and “Minari,” was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Wong, a standup comic whose screen credits include “American Housewife” and “Always Be My Maybe,” was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Now under new management following a June sale to Dick Clark Productions and the dissolution of the scandal-scarred Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes mark the official opening of the 2024 Hollywood awards season.

The nominations were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama during an early morning livestream broadcast from the Beverly Hilton hotel, the home of the Golden Globes ceremony.

The 2024 winners will be revealed Jan. 7, with the show broadcast on CBS. There has been no announcement of who will host the event.

