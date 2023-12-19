Volunteers and customers stand outside Little Tokyo Arts and Gifts on Dec. 17. (PETER YOON/Rafu Shimpo)

By PETER YOON, Rafu Digital Editor

Another legacy business in Little Tokyo is closing its doors.

Elaine Taiyoshi’s Little Tokyo Arts and Gifts received an eviction letter earlier this month ordering her to vacate the premises.

The gift shop, which was founded by Taiyoshi’s father after World War II, sells Japanese imports ranging from clothing to antiques. Just months after the inauguration of Metro’s Little Tokyo/Arts District Station, the shop, alongside Anzen Hardware and Suehiro Cafe, stands as another testament to the displacement of Japanese- and Japanese American-owned family businesses from Little Tokyo’s historic First Street North.

“The landlord just said goodbye,” said Taiyoshi. “I think their goal is to double the rent like they did for Anzen.”

When asked how she learned of the eviction, Taiyoshi reported that she received a letter in the mail notifying her that she had 30 days upon receipt of the notice to vacate.

Community organizations have fought hard to keep legacy businesses in Little Tokyo, which have been put at risk due to the exorbitant rents caused by the gentrification of the neighborhood. Suehiro’s monthly rent was reportedly increased from $6,000 to $10,000, while Anzen Hardware’s rent was doubled.

Little Tokyo Arts and Gifts owner Elaine Taiyoshi inspects merchandise. (PETER YOON/Rafu Shimpo)

“How can you keep making that kind of rent?” asked Taiyoshi. “It’s just scary for everybody. It’s one thing to charge a huge corporation, but what about the little people? We have families.”

Kevin Charles Keizuchi, founder of the Shinsei movement, organized a clean-up effort to help Taiyoshi with her inventory. Several community members and organizations came by to show their support, including members of Maryknoll Church, Kristen Fukushima of Little Tokyo Community Council, Mariko Lochridge of Little Tokyo Service Center, Darin Maki of Crft by Maki, and Kaitlyn Emiko Chu, the reigning Nisei Week Queen.

Volunteers help dispose of trash from Little Tokyo Arts and Gifts on Dec 17. (Photo by Judy Kokawa)

“To prevent gentrification, we have to become owners of our community,” said Keizuchi, “Thank you to everyone who helped to clean up, shop, or just support Elaine during this difficult time.”

Members of Maryknoll will continue to assist Little Tokyo Arts and Gifts on Wednesday.

“I’m not good at talking about my feelings,” said Taiyoshi about the eviction, “My father started this store after the war. I’m the last person left. The rest of my family passed away. I still have all of these things that my father brought here. I just want to find a home for them.”

Time will tell if Japanese American legacy businesses will still have a home in Little Tokyo.

“Merry Christmas,” said Taiyoshi. “I guess that’s just the way people are nowadays.”