Mike Gin (second from left) takes part in announcing the inaugural Asian Adult Amateur Baseball Classic tournament in October 2011. With Gin are (from left) Ricahrd Lee, Kevin Park and Akira Sato. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

By MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS, Rafu Staff Writer

His passions drove his life.

Mike Gin loved travel and he loved hosting students from abroad. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and showing visitors around Southern California.

He loved his hometown of Pasadena and loved driving around in his Porsche with the “MIKE ’SC” license plate tribute to his alma mater.

He loved baseball … really loved baseball.

And he was completely over the moon with his new bride.

The 55-year-old community volunteer, entrepreneur and co-owner of Far Bar in Little Tokyo has died after an accident last week while he was attending an L.A. Kings hockey game. He never recovered from his injury and passed away over the weekend.

Mike Gin

Gin was part of a team that established Far Bar in the historic Far East Cafe building on First Street North in 2004. The restaurant was closed on Monday in response to his death.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, please join us in remembering the joy and warmth that Mike brought into our lives,” said a statement from Far Bar. “His legacy is not just in the thriving establishment we share, but also the countless memories and friendships he cultivated wherever he went. In this moment of grief, we extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his community.”

Gin was also the co-founder of the popular Señor Fish restaurant, near his home in South Pasadena

A avid sports fan, Gin laid bare his heart for the Dodgers, USC Trojans, Lakers and Kings. He was deeply involved in promoting upcoming baseball talent, traveling around the world to teach, play and sing the praises of the game. He was in the final prep stages for a baseball trip to Costa Rica.

In 2011, he co-founded the Asian Adult Amateur Baseball Classic Tournament, a local showcase for teams defined by their connections to countries including Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA.

Gin was particularly elated when the tournament managed to survive the pandemic-forced cancellations and return in July 2021.

“All the teams are excited to take part, and we’re trying to bring baseball back to a fun, community level,” he said at the time.

Gin was keen on organizing tournaments and clinics in nations where baseball is still a growing sport, such as the Netherlands, Egypt and Vietnam. Earlier this year, he put together a team from the U.S. to play teams in Ho Chi Minh City – a sidebar event while he was there getting married.

Gin was also a long-time volunteer at the Pasadena Tournament Roses, serving in a variety of roles. Within the last couple of weeks, he was working on organizing schedules for marching bands that will participate in the upcoming Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

Tributes were pouring in across social media on Monday as news of Gin’s passing spread.

“You were the most incredible friend, business partner, and human being … always putting others first,” wrote Joshua Morey. “Too soon, brother. Too soon.”

“This one hurts deep,” read a post on Instagram, calling him a “good, kind soul.”

Gin’s most recent event was the playfully named Mid-Life Baseball Crisis, held over Thanksgiving weekend. As he prepared for the event, he posted his gratitude on Facebook:

“Thankful for the joy that Family, Friends and Baseball has blessed my life with,” he wrote.