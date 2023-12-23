Masayo “Kimiko” Hasegawa, 92-year-old, Kobe, Japan-born Issei, passed away on December 6, 2023, in Torrance. She is survived by her children, Art (Jennie) Hasegawa, Barbara (Gary) Araki, and Janet Hasegawa-Chu (Cliff Chu). Kimiko is also survived by her grandchildren, Diane Araki-Marquez (Derek Marquez), Christine (James) Araki, Michelle Araki (Jon Pineda), Kylie Hasegawa, Justin Chu, Derek Chu; and great-granddaughters, Kara and Lana Marquez.

A private funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on later dates.

