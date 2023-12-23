A private funeral service for Stella Shiori Katsuki, 98-year-old, San Francisco, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on November 24, 2023, was held on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Kubota Mortuary, with Pastor Kevin Matsuguma from Victory Fellowship Church.

A long-time resident of Gardena, Stella was preceded in death by her husband Nick, and her son, Robin (Myra) Katsuki.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky (Jan) and Rusty (Lisa) Katsuki; grandchildren, Greg (Seyna) Sato, Nathan (Katie) Katsuki, Kelly (Chris) Clancy, Nicole (Jared) Walters, and Cristalle (Brendan) Falkner; great-grandchildren, Callum Walters and Chloe Clancy; siblings, Sam (Terri) and Saxon (Kimi) Wada, Barbara Hayashi, and Fumi Sato; sister-in-law, Pauline Wada; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

