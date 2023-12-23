May 14, 1921 – December 5, 2023

Shikako Mary Sogabe, a beloved lifetime resident of Los Angeles County, Calif., passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 14, 1921, in Wakayama, Japan.

Shikako was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bishop Emeritus Ryosho Sogabe. She is survived by her devoted children: Tayemi Susie Ukkestad, Yumiko Joyce Kakita-Inouye, Takafumi K. (Linda Sue) Sogabe, Akemi Cynthia (Gene) Tsukamoto, and Janie Shizumi Sogabe. Her legacy extends through eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Throughout her life, Shikako was cherished for her unwavering love, strength, and dedication to her family. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral services will be held in honor of Shikako Mary Sogabe at Koyasan Buddhist Temple at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Bishop Yuju Matsumoto to officiate.

