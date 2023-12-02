Mochitsuki at Maryknoll in 2019

On Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., come to St. Francis Xavier Church-Japanese Catholic Center (formerly known as Maryknoll), 222 S. Hewitt St. in L.A.’s Little Tokyo/Arts District neighborhood, for the first Sunday of Advent and St. Francix Xavier Feast Day Festival.

Free admission. Mochitsuki demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Craft Faire from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus D.T. Hoang Karaoke Lounge and food and dessert booths.

For more information, call (213) 626-2279 or visit https://sfxcjcc.org/.