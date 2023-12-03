Thank you, First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

By RONALD K. IKEJIRI

Throughout America this week, memorials are being held for the former first lady, Rosalynn Carter.

Perhaps more so than while in office, both President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn are best known for their life-long humanitarian and community health care and wellness activity through Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center for Mental Health Initiatives.

For the Japanese American community, Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn are best remembered for their efforts in the creation of two presidential commissions:

Rosalynn Carter (Library of Congress)

• President’s Commission on Mental Health

• Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians

President Carter is quoted as saying, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

I had the honor of meeting the former first lady in 1980 at a gathering of civil rights leaders at the White House, as the Washington representative of the Japanese American Citizens League. My immediate impression of the first lady was that she was warm and sincere and actually listened to what you were saying.

Long before President Clinton exuded the belief that “I feel your pain,” First Lady Rosalynn did it.

In so many ways, she reminded me of our Issei obaachans and Nisei mothers — they were warm, quiet and had no need for attention. They went about their work, taking care of their family or the family business and gave time to their community, amid all of the “monku” that surrounded them.

I like to think First Lady Rosalynn and our obaachans would have gotten along just fine in the most Southern ladylike way.

My images of First Lady Rosalynn after she returned to Plains, Georgia was her active support of mental health initiatives and wellness programs for caregivers throughout the United States and worldwide. As an advocate, she did not just say the words, she rolled up her sleeves and actually did the work.

Perhaps the most vivid image that I remember is First Lady Rosalynn hammering down a nail into a wooden 2-by-4, building houses for Habitat of Humanity with precision and authority.

Now this was one first lady that you certainly did not want to be on the wrong side of a hammer! Much like our obaachans and mothers.

The respect for First Lady Rosalynn is best symbolized by the attendance of former presidents and first ladies at the memorial services, including Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and current First Lady Jill Biden.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter — thank you for giving so much of your life to our country and instilling respect and dignity into our American social culture and political discourse.

While we cannot ever fulfill your constant faith and abiding love to your husband, President Jimmy Carter, we will continue to support him with our thoughts and prayers as he continues to live his life under hospice care.

Thank you, First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

—–

This Is the first of a three-part series by Ronald K. Ikejiri, former JACL Washington representative, focusing on the roles former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter played during the early years of the redress movement in Washington, D.C.