June 16, 1920 — September 10, 2023

Taro Mishima was born on June 16, 1920, in Los Angeles. He passed away peacefully at his residence in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family on September 10, 2023.

Taro and his wife Miyoshi were the long-time proprietors of Asahi Nursery in West Los Angeles.

Though small in stature, Taro was big where it counted. He had a big heart shown by his generosity, kindness and his love and sacrifice for his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Miyoshi; sons, Steve and Scott Mishima; daughter, Sharon Mishima; and many nieces and nephews.

The immediate family would like to express their thanks for your prayers and many great heartwarming memories.

A memorial service was held at Fukui Mortuary on December 15, 2023.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441