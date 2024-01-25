Joining with the entire community, the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center are mourning the passing of Alan Nishio. As Alan was a long-serving member of JACCC’s board, we are especially heartbroken – yet remain inspired by all he taught us.

Alan and Yvonne Nishio pose for a photo for the “I ❤️JACCC” campaign, May 2020. (Courtesy Alan and Yvonne Nishio)



Since his passing on Dec. 27, 2023, his fellow board members have been reflecting on Alan’s impact.

Tom Iino said, “As a conciliator, a leader, and a strategic force, he reshaped the evolution of the Sansei and Yonsei generations in our community. The uniqueness of Alan has absolutely no peers.”

Sandy Sakamoto shared, “Alan dedicated his life to fight for social justice and give the gifts of leadership and vision to our community. He was an advocate with a kind voice, great wisdom, and strength. Alan’s presence is missed but his legacy of giving back to the community he loved carries on.”

Bette Hiramatsu, board chair, remembers his warm smile, his sense of grounded optimism, and sage perspective. She commented, “Alan’s dedication to JACCC was evident in his offer to meet with me and a fellow board member, while in hospice, to offer his words of wisdom.”

In 2019, Alan was part of the search committee that brought Pat Wyatt to JACCC to serve as president and CEO. Wyatt will always be grateful to Alan for welcoming her to the organization with his characteristic warmth and humility. Always the teacher, he shared with her important history, including Little Tokyo’s long-standing commitment to activism.

Hirokazu Kosaka, JACCC’s master artist in residence, remembers Alan as one of the most wonderful people he has worked with throughout his 40-year tenure at JACCC. He notes that Alan was a strong supporter of the Kosaka Center for Art and Crafts, soon to be opened in JACCC’s Center Building.

Kosaka says that this space, with its shoji screens and wood cabinets handcrafted in Japan from hinoki (cypress) trees, will always remind him of Alan. Kosaka states, “These hinoki trees represent longevity and patience. Like the hinoki trees, Alan will be remembered for eternity.”

JACCC board, staff, and volunteers are honored to have had the opportunity to work closely with him over the decades. At JACCC, we are dedicated to continuing his work. Alan’s positive spirit will always be felt throughout JACCC – and, indeed, the entire community.