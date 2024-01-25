The Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation has established the Noto Peninsula Earthquake Relief Fund.

On Jan. 1 at 16:10 JST, a 7.6 earthquake struck 4.3 miles northwest of Suzu, located on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. The earthquake caused many deaths, injuries, collapse of houses and buildings, fires and landslides.

The JCCF welcomes your support. 100% of donations will be sent to Ishikawa Prefecture. JCCF: 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Tax ID # 95-4633602

Checks are being accepted. Make out to JCCF and on the memo line write “Noto Peninsula Earthquake Relief Fund.” Mail check to:

JCCF-NPERF

244 S. San Pedro St., Suite 410

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Checks will be accepted until March 29. For more information, call (213) 626-3067.