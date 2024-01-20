Keisuke Uyama

The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles will host a discussion with Keisuke Uyama, author of “Love Like the Falling Petals,” in his first U.S. appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at JFLA Hall, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

Delve into the fascinating world of Uyama as we explore the inspiration behind his best-selling romance novel Love Like the Falling Petals, now available in English.

“Love Like the Falling Petals” explores the beauty and pain of young love as two souls are brought together by fate, only to be torn apart by circumstance. The novel takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions as the main characters, Misaki and Haruto, navigate the complexities of their relationship and learn to trust and rely on each other. The novel is a story of romance but also an exploration of self-discovery and personal growth that will make you laugh and cry and remind you of the power of love.

The event promises to be an engaging conversation where Uyama will share insights into his creative process, how the characters came to life, the compelling themes in his storytelling, and his thoughts on the Netflix film adaptation.

His other novels include “Color Me True,” “A Little Miracle for You,” “This Love Is the Most Beautiful Rain in the World,” “Blue in Love” and “Sunflowers are the Shape of Love.”

Joining Uyama will be Beth Kawasaki, executive director of content and marketing for Media Do International as moderator, and Natsu Shinoda, deputy editor-in-chief of the Shueisha Bunko (Collection) Editing Department as a panelist to talk about publishing situation in Japan and overseas expansion.

After the event, novels will be available for sale and signing.

Free admission but reservations required. Go to: https://www.jflalc.org/event-details.php/148/discussion-with-love-like-the-falling-petals-author-keisuke-uyama