WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Jan. 8 renominated Julie Su to be secretary of labor.

Julie Su

In February 2023, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) endorsed Su’s candidacy, and in June 2023, the chair of CAPAC joined with the chairs of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), and Democratic Women’s Caucus (DWC) to send a letter along with six senators and 61 other members of Congress urging Senate leadership to confirm Acting Secretary Su.

CAPAC members issued the following statements on the renomination:

CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “The daughter of immigrant small business owners, Julie Su has a storied career supporting workers’ rights, working with the business community and organized labor, and helping grow our economy. She has been a superb leader of the Department of Labor — first as a Senate-confirmed deputy secretary and now as acting secretary — helping implement workplace training programs, convening business and labor to avoid costly shutdowns, and looking out for everyday American workers.

“I welcome President Biden’s renomination of Acting Secretary Su to the secretary role, which would make her the first AANHPI Cabinet secretary in the Biden-Harris Administration, and I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm her elevation and finally put in place permanent leadership at the department.”

Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.): “I fully support President Biden’s decision to renominate Acting Secretary Julie Su to serve as secretary of the Department of Labor. During her tenure at the Department of Labor, Acting Secretary Su has been instrumental to the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.

“As a first-generation law school graduate and the daughter of immigrants who owned a small laundromat and a franchise pizza restaurant, Ms. Su is the embodiment of America. She is also a committed public servant who has dedicated her career to serving workers and families during her tenure as California labor commissioner, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, deputy secretary of labor, and acting secretary of labor.

“Ultimately, when workers do better, businesses do better, and so does the economy. Under the hard work of Acting Secretary Su, the Department of Labor has made significant progress to expand workplace protections and ensure workers are paid what they are owed. Further, thanks to President Biden, Acting Secretary Su, and actions taken by Democrats last Congress, unemployment rates remain near historic lows, our job market is continuing to grow, and workers are seeing higher wages.

“Julie Su is an impeccably qualified candidate to serve as secretary of labor, and she is integral to our sustained economic recovery.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “Throughout her career, Acting Secretary Su has been a strong and effective champion for working people and families across the country — work she has continued at the Department of Labor.

“As acting secretary, she has played a critical role supporting workers — mediating several high-profile labor disputes and helping find consensus to move our country and our economy forward. Her work as acting secretary has been praised by business and labor leaders alike.

“Now is the time for the Senate to confirm her as the next U.S. secretary of labor, so she can continue building upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s progress supporting workers, businesses, and our economy.” Hirono has been a vocal advocate for Su. When Biden was elected in 2020, Hirono sent him a letter expressing her strong support for Su to serve as the next secretary of labor. She urged the Senate to swiftly confirm Su last May and has also commended Acting Secretary Su’s work during floor speeches in July and December.