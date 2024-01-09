The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) announces the summer junior biomedical internship program for 2024.

The institute will continue to offer summer internships for college undergraduate students interested in biomedical research or entrepreneurship.

The institute is composed of interdisciplinary research scientists, as well as in-house innovators, who work quickly to translate their technology to real-world applications. The internship program aims to expose students to multiple fields of research to empower them to think creatively and to inspire them to explore and pursue STEM career paths.

The Junior Biomedical Internship program offers a biomedical research track where students can be a part of team-focused research projects in tissue engineering, biomaterials, or biosensors.

The program also offers an entrepreneurship track focused on biomedical innovation; students choosing this track will learn about TIBI’s technology platforms and work on impact assessments, market research, and business strategies.

The program is now in its fourth year, and participating students have gained invaluable experience and knowledge from interning at TIBI.

Says recent UC Irvine graduate Tess Mathes, “(My TIBI mentor) Dr. Natashya Falcone has not only expanded my knowledge in the laboratory, but also shaped my perspective on what it means to be an innovative, remarkable scientist. I have gained experience with different machines in the laboratory and have learned proper chemical synthesis and purification techniques.

“One of the most meaningful things the internship has given me is a perspective on challenging myself beyond what I personally thought I was capable of — to adapt, overcome, and learn from the experience.”

All applications will be reviewed, and a rigorous screening process will determine this year’s 2024 cohort, along with the top three candidates, who will each be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Applications are now available and can be accessed through the following link: https://terasakiinstitute.bamboohr.com/careers/37. Deadline for submission of applications is Wednesday, Jan. 31.