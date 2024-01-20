A Mass of Resurrection (funeral) for the late John Makoto “Mako” Takenaka, who passed away on January 4, 2024, will be held on Saturday, January 27, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1920 Bronson Ave. in Los Angeles. The family kindly requests casual attire.

Mako was born in Los Angeles, Calif. and was 89 years old. At the age of eight, from 1942 to 1945, Mako and his family were incarcerated in Manzanar concentration camp.

Mako is survived by his nieces and nephews, Bernadette Yoko Araki, Irene Sanaye (Richard) Furukawa, Margaret Suyeko Takenaka, Harold Morishige (Mary Ann) Kawasaki and George (Cecilia) Kawasaki, and Douglas Masao (Sheree) Ito. He is also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441