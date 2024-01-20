August 14, 1926 — December 11, 2023

Toshiko Oda, born in San Francisco, Calif. on August 14, 1926, resident of Claremont and Anaheim, Calif., passed away at Providence St. Jude Medical Center on December 11, 2023, at the age of 97.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Oda; her children and their spouses, Tom and Debi Oda, Frances and Rick Caille, Susan and Dan Whitmore, and Kimi and Derrick Rocha; grandchildren including their spouses, Steven Oda, Sarah Oda and Chris Lieu, Mariel Caille and Travis Chiang, Elise Caille, Diana and Graham Whitmore, and Katherine and Kyle Rocha; great-grandchildren, Clifford Kenji Chiang and Chloe Toshiko Chiang. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at West Covina Christian Church, 1100 East Cameron Ave., West Covina, CA 91790, officiated by Pastor Darren Kishimoto.

In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider donating to one of the following: West Covina Christian Church, https://www.westcovina.church/give or East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, https://www.esgvjcc.org/donate/.