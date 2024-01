A viewing for the late June Miyoko Hayashi, a 91-year-old, Kobe Japan-born, resident of Los Angeles who passed away on January 1, 2024, will be held on Saturday, January 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. A private inurnment will be held on a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441