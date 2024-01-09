April 23, 1958 — December 23, 2023

Frank K. Tanaka, 65, passed peacefully at home in his sleep. He bravely fought a year-long battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Thank you to City of Hope and the VITAS hospice care team.

Born and raised in Gardena, Calif., Monterey Park was home for the last 20-plus years.

Frank was a retiree of American Honda in Torrance in the parts division. He also enjoyed being Coach Frank and was active in his sons’ activities throughout their school years.

He leaves behind his wife, Lynette; son, Russell; grandson, Rhys (DIL Tami); and little doggy, Ruxin. Eldest son, Ryan, unexpectedly passed away in January of this past year. Also survived by his brother, Dennis, and relatives.

His family is thankful for all the loving support from extended family and friends.

As per Frank’s wishes, there will be no service and no koden please. He made prior arrangements with the Neptune Society. If you were family or friends, he just wanted to be remembered fondly.

Frank was a good man who enjoyed a good life.