Florence Fumiko Sueyoshi, 86 years old, was born in Kalihi, Hawaii, the third child of six born to parents James and Shin. Florence graduated from Farrington High and moved to the mainland, where she met and married Thomas Sueyoshi. She was a resident of Los Angeles for over 60 years and retired from the County Adoptions Division after 30 years of service. She loved to travel and cherished the many memorable moments with relatives and friends.

In December 2023, she was diagnosed with 4th-stage cholangiocarcinoma (an aggressive form of liver cancer). She passed away peacefully on January 8th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sueyoshi.

She is survived by her loving family: son, Stephen (Linda) Sueyoshi; granddaughter, Allison Sueyoshi; siblings, William, Victor, Alice, Carol; many nephews, nieces, and relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday on February 3, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Gedatsu Church, 7850 Hill Drive, Rosemead, CA 91770.

She will be laid to rest in Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery alongside her husband in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Gedatsu Church.