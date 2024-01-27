Mrs. Phyllis A. Imamoto, 88, the 1956 Nisei Week Queen, who was born in Los Angeles and resided in Harbor City, Calif., passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Sam S. Imamoto.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Stacy (Rick) Itow; son, Gregg (Barbara) Imamoto; grandchildren, Eric, Katie, and Matthew Itow, Samantha and Nathan Imamoto; sisters, Mildred Suzuki and Miki Ishikawa.

Private family services were held.

In lieu of flowers or koden the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Phyllis A. Imamoto to Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute and PBS/KCET.

