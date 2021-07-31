Stop Asian Hate 2, a Zoom event, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Speakers:

Deena and Ismael Ileto, family to Joseph Ileto, a Filipino American postal worker who was shot and killed by a white supremacist in 1999. The gunman also shot five people at a Jewish community center in Los Angeles.

Sandy Roxas, hate crime attorney with Roxas Law APC in Torrance. She was a lawyer for victims of Lena Hernandez, who attacked Asians in Wilson Park in 2020.

Diane Ujiiye (moderator), AAPI Christians for Social Justice and Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Voice.

Hosted by: AAPI vs. Hate South Bay, AAPI Christians for Social Justice, API Hate Crimes & Equity Initiatives (AHCEI), Greater L.A. JACL, OCA-LA, OCA-OC, Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA), Sansei Legacy, South Bay Civic Breakfast Club, Thai Americans Against Hate

Register in advance here.