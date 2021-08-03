As part of its Japanema Online series, the Japan Foundation Los Angeles will present “Seven Girls” (144 minutes, 2018) from Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. In Japanese with English subtitles.

This drama is a film adaptation with the theatre troupe Zenpo Koenfun’s original stage cast of their popular work, which was first performed in 2004 and has had over four repeat performances since. In the director’s chair is troupe director David Miyahara.

The Pacific War has ended and eight prostitutes entertain American soldiers in occupied Tokyo. They have managed to get by while helping one another, but the women are being trifled with by the men around them.

