Funeral services for the late Mr. Wataru Namba, 94-year-old, Acampo, Calif.-born resident of Carson, who passed away on June 26, 2021, will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Wataru is survived by his loving family: wife, Reiko; son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; daughter, Anne; son-in-law, Mark; daughter-in-law, Michele; grandchildren, Lauren, Chris, Bryan, Jared, Alexandra, Grant, Wesley, and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother, George, and sister, Viola. Wataru was preceded in death by his son, Ted.

