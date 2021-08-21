On Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m., the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple will be hosting the second in its Sangha Series entitled “The Dharma and Coping with COVID-19.”

Rev. Candice Shibata

Rev. Candice Shibata of the Buddhist Church of Stockton will discuss how to use the Buddha’s teachings to cope with the challenges we all have faced during this pandemic.

This event in the second of a series of educational sessions focusing on how Jodo Shinshu Buddhism is relevant in our everyday lives and in dealing with current challenges and issues. In April, the series kicked off with “Dealing with Racism and Hate: A Jodo Shinshu Approach.”

This virtual event is free to anyone. To register, visit: www.givebutter.com/sanghaseries2

The Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple is located in the Culver City area, and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020.