“Dirty Produce” by MariNaomi will be released by Workman Publishing on Dec. 7.

Celebrated graphic artist MariNaomi reveals what’s really going down in the produce aisle after dark, conjuring a hilarious and highly giftable book reimagining our favorite fruits and veggies getting down and dirty.

In this short and spicy book, observe a three-bean threesome; a purple grape orgy; the tantalizing combo of peaches and cream; turned-on turnips; and much, much more. Food has been known to add flavor to the bedroom, but MariNaomi’s delectable illustrations take edible aphrodisiacs to a whole new level, spotlighting the erotic lives of lusty lemons, peeping potatoes, and popped cherries.

Blush with tantalizing curiosity at entwined ginger roots or an all-too-sweet banana split (with a cherry on top, of course). And mouths won’t be the only thing watering while spectating a downright stinky make-out between a garlic clove and a shallot.

This cheeky, sexy gift is perfect for a partner with a soft spot for fruits and veggies or to enliven a bachelorette/bachelor party or bridal shower. Sure to be a showstopper, “Dirty Produce” is one in a melon.

MariNaomi (she/they) is an award-winning author and illustrator. Her work has appeared in more than 80 print publications and has been featured on websites such as The New Yorker’s Daily Shouts, The Rumpus, Los Angeles Review of Books, Midnight Breakfast, and BuzzFeed.

MariNaomi’s comics and paintings have been featured in the Smithsonian API, the de Young Museum, the Cartoon Art Museum, the Asian Art Museum, and the Japanese American National Museum. In 2011 and 2018, she toured with the literary roadshow “Sister Spit.”

MariNaomi is the founder and administrator of the Cartoonists of Color, Queer Cartoonists, and the Disabled Cartoonists databases. She has taught classes for the California College of the Arts Comics MFA program and was a guest editor for Illustrated PEN. She is the co-host of the Ask Bi Grlz podcast with author Myriam Gurba.

MariNaomi lives in Los Angeles with a husband and a menagerie of cats, dogs, and butterfly babies.

Website: http://marinaomi.com

Twitter: @MariNaomi

Instagram: @MariNaomiart