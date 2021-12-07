Jeanne Sakata, Ken Takemoto and Daisuke Tsuji play the Ito family in an episode of “NCIS: Hawaii.” (Photo by Les Tomita)

The next episode of “NCIS: Hawaii” will feature five Japanese American actors as guest stars.

Titled “The Impostor,” the episode airs on CBS Los Angeles at 10 p.m. The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving World War II-era bones on the 80th anniversary oPearl Harbor, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack.

The guest cast includes Ken Takemoto as Ken Ito, Daisuke Tsuji as Earl Ito, Jeanne Sakata as Vicky Ito, Chris Naoki Lee as young Ito, and Jonathan Tanigaki as Nazo/Suzuki.

The series stars Vanessa Lachey stars as Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant, who, with her team of specialists, balances duty, family and country, while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the islands themselves. This team is a mix of mainland transplants who’ve relocated to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu.

The cast also includes Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik.

The show can be viewed online at cbs.com and Paramount Plus.

“NCIS: Hawaii,” which premiered in September, is the latest addition to the franchise that includes “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”