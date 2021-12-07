Damage to the exterior of Konko Church in Boyle Heigths in February. The interior was vandalized last month.

Konko Church of Los Angeles in Boyle Heights is accepting donations from the public as it undergoes repairs due to a recent arson incident.

Checks made out to the church can be sent care of Cheryl Tsuyuki to: Konko Church of Los Angeles, 2924 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

In the second such incident this year, the church was damaged by fire on the afternoon of Nov. 11. Fires were started near the front and back doors, and the wall and ceiling were burned along with some furniture.

In February, a fire was started in a publicly accessible men’s restroom. It destroyed the free-standing structure and charred the outer wall of one of the church buildings. Mochitsuki equipment was also destroyed.

In both cases, investigators have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.