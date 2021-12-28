Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a video message last week to 11 L.A. nonprofit organizations, congratulating them on receiving grant funds from the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

These grants bring total LADF 2021 giving to $6.2 million, includ­ing $2.7 million in grants given via its LADF Gives program and an additional $3.5 million provided in direct programs and initiatives to include Dodgers Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities and Dodgers Dreamfields.

With an ongoing concentration on food insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic, LADF has also made 4 million meals available to L.A. families this year, surpassing $40 million in support of homelessness, education, health care and sports-based youth development.

“As a team manager, I know what goes into leading your team to the big wins,” Roberts said in his remarks. “Thank you for all you do, and for giving every Angeleno an opportunity to thrive.”

Recipients of the grants included the Alliance for Children’s Rights, L.A. LGBT Center, Raise a Child, Playworks, the CSUN Roy and Roxie Campanella Physical Therapy Schol­arship, College Track, the Posse Foundation, Extraordinary Families, National Foster Youth Institute, and the Good Plus Foundation. These grants support a range of programs and organizations, including investments in foster youth, physical activity, scholarships, college access and more.