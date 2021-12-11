Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America is looking for volunteers to help with their events on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in Little Tokyo.

Dec. 31 is Toshikoshi-no-Ōharae and Joya-sai, and Jan. 1 is Saitan-sai.

Volunteers who can help to set up and run the Shrine booth and clean up are needed.

In addition to learning Japanese tradition and culture, this is an opportunity for students to get community work credit. The shrine is an accredited nonprofit organization.

Hours:

Friday, Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Allow a minimum of four hours per shift.

Location: Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St.

Apply or inquire here: https://shintoinari.org/resources/contact/