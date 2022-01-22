Grace Setsuko Kamachi, 92-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, peacefully passed away with her family members by her side on January 17, 2022. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Michael) Furukawa, Denise (Geoffrey) Yamamoto, Patrick Kamachi, and Anna Marie (Tom) Ito; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Chapel, Maryknoll, 222 S. Hewitt St., LA. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.

