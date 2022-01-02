By ELLEN ENDO, Rafu Shimpo

With 2022 comes the Year of the Tiger, a time that Japanese astrologers say will be filled with optimism, focused energy, dignity, and purpose. This is positive news for the millions who are anxiously waiting for the coronavirus to subside for good.

Astrologers believe it will be a good year for everyone but especially for those born in Tiger years.

Applied to politics, Asian astrology might explain why Sen. Joe Manchin III (R-West Virginia) insists on being a Senate spoiler. Manchin was born in the Year of the Boar, while President Joe Biden was born in a Horse year. The two may tolerate each other and can even agree on some issues, but both are stubborn, which makes compromise difficult.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was born in the Year of the Tiger. Tigers tend to be strong leaders but may have short tempers. Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris are both Dragons and are compatible with Schumer but may not always be in harmony with Biden.

Other famous Tigers are Dr. Phil, Steve Wozniak (who founded Apple with Steve Jobs), Tom Cruise, and Ralph Fiennes. Music icons Stevie Wonder and Garth Brooks are Tigers as are actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Martin Short, and Demi Moore. Physician Shinya Yamanaka of Osaka, holder of the Nobel Prize for Physiology, was also born in a Tiger year.

The Japanese zodiac, or Juunishi, originated in China and is believed to have been brought to Japan by Buddhists around the year 600. During Hatsumode (the first shrine visit of the year), a paper fortune slip, or omikuji, is available for purchase.

The following predictions are based on the writings of self-described astrological experts and presented here for entertainment purposes only:

Rat (nezumi): 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rats are most compatible with the Ox, Monkey, and Dragon. They are honest and trustworthy. They can also be extremely charming but can push too hard for what they may want. Those born in the Year of the Rat are also industrious and ambitious. They are easily angered but disciplined enough to refrain from openly disagreeing with someone.

Ox (ushi): 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021.

Those born in an Ox year are patient, mentally alert, and good at public speaking. They often help others build confidence and usually maintain a positive attitude. The website https://japanesezodiac.org/japanese-zodiac-sign-of-the-ox-ushi.html predicts Ox people can expect a year of prosperity in 2022. Ox-year people are usually calm and logical and can expect a year of prosperity. Rosa Parks and George Takei, both symbols of civil rights activism, are both Ox year people.

Tiger (tora): 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Marilyn Monroe, Kenny Rogers, and Jon Voight are among the celebrities born in Tiger years. Generally, Tigers can expect 2022 to be one of their best years to date, full of opportunities and good luck. Tigers are courageous, but are also sensitive, short-tempered, and stubborn. They can also seem to be unromantic and distant even though they are deeply devoted to their family. Taylor Markarian writes: “2022 will usher in a time of intense emotions and big decisions.” Tigers are known for their power, daring, and penchant for doing everything on a grand scale. They are most compatible with the Horse, Dog, and Boar.” For more details, go to https://www.rd.com/article/year-of-the-tiger/.

Hare (usagi): 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

It is predicted that March and July will bring good fortune for those born in the Year of the Hare. 2022 could bring new opportunities along with hope and long life. Hares are advised to remain focused on their goals and should avoid self-doubt. Hares are most compatible with Sheep, Monkeys, Dogs, and Boars. One famous Hare was singer/actor Frank Sinatra.

Dragon (tatsu): 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Success awaits those born in Dragon years. Although Dragons are powerful and brave, like the Tiger, they are also stubborn and short-tempered. They are most likely to find good fortune during the months of April, August, and December. As long as they move ahead with caution, good news lies ahead for Dragons. They are compatible with Rats, Monkeys, and Roosters.

Snake (hebi): 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Known for their wisdom, Snakes are particularly skilled with finances and are good as making and handling money. They are also determined and competitive. Unfortunately, they tend to take things personally, especially defeat. Snakes are compatible with those born in Years of the Rat, Hare, Dragon, Horse, Sheep, and Dog.

Horse (uma): 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Like the Snake and the Monkey, those born in the Year of the Horse are skillful at handling money. However, they often lack patience and tend to dwell on the past rather than move forward. This is especially problematic when it comes to romantic relationships. They possess wisdom but can also be strong-willed. Horses get along best with Tigers, Sheep, and Dogs.

Sheep (hitsuji): 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Sheep-year people are the artists of the Japanese zodiac. They love nature and carry themselves with elegance. They tend to be religious and are enthusiastic about their beliefs. Sheep-year people are compatible with Horses, Hares, and Boars. Although it might seem that he does not fit the characteristics of a Sheep, John Wayne was born in a Sheep year.

Monkey (saru): 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Elizabeth Taylor and President Harry Truman were both born in the Year of the Monkey. Monkeys are believed to be the geniuses of the Asian zodiac, clever, and quick. They are emphatic and fast when they make decisions. They are also good with finances in addition to being creative. Monkeys are compatible with Rats and Dragons. Summer of 2022 could prove to be the luckiest time of the coming year.

Rooster (tori): 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Astrologer Susan Levitt says that Rooster-year people can expect to have the most luck this year. Their best months will be May and September, and their best season will be autumn. Expressive and bold, Roosters often have trouble staying focused on their objectives, but they still tend to be successful in business and in their personal relationships. Dragons and Roosters do well as partners in business and friendships. Tigers, Sheep, Monkeys, and Boars are also compatible with Roosters.

Dog (inu): 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The new year will bring good news for people born in the Year of the Dog, particularly in February, June, and October. The autumn months will also be favorable for Dogs, who are believed to be dutiful, loyal, and honest. Dogs are also confident and seek stable relationships. Dragons, Sheep, and Ox people are compatible with male Dogs, and Hares, Monkeys, and Boars get along best with female Dogs.

Boar (inoshishi): 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Boar, or Pig, can maintain a calm exterior but deep down is short-tempered. On the positive side, Boars are brave, honest, and kind, especially to their loved ones. These traits can make it possible for some people to take advantage of them. They must remember to remain cautious and selective, especially in business. Boars are least compatible with Snakes. Lucille Ball and Elvis Presley were also born in the Year of the Boar.