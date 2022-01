Irene Sadako Kaneshiro, 96-year-old Koolaupoko, Hawaii-born Nisei, peacefully passed away in Downey on January 6, 2022. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Nancy) and Gary (Jessie) Kaneshiro; daughter, Amy Ahmad; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; also survived by other relatives.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The family kindly requests no koden or flowers.

