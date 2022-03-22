TORRANCE — The Torrance Public Library will present a virtual author talk with Edgar Award-winning novelist Naomi Hirahara on Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. PST.

Hirahara will discuss her brand-new release, “An Eternal Lei,” and her historical mystery “Clark and Division.” “An Eternal Lei” is her second mystery featuring Leilani Santiago, who made her debut in “Iced in Paradise.” “Clark and Division” is set in Chicago at a time when Japanese Americans were settling there after being released from the camps.

The Zoom event is free. For an invite, email Jshimonishi@TorranceCA.gov.

Funding was provided by the California Civil Liberties Public Education Program and the City of Torrance Community Service Department.

For more information on Torrance Public Library programs, visit www.Library.TorranceCA.gov. For more information on Hirahara’s author events, visit www.naomihirahara.com.