Richard Tokuji Iseri, a resident of Garden Grove, Calif., passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, at the age of 92.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sachiko, and his son, Douglas; and is survived by his son, Devin Iseri; grandson, Ryan (Henna) Iseri; brothers, George, and Joe Iseri; and sister, Yasko Iseri.

Private services were held at Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim, Calif.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441