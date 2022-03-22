Beth Kiyoko Nielsen of Cerritos, Calif, who passed away on January 4, 2022, at the age of 83, was predeceased by her son, Don Nielsen. She was the youngest member of the Nakaya family who were interned at the Gila River Relocation Center.

Beth was the office manager and face of the Ken Iwaki Chiropractic in Artesia for over 35 years. Involvement with the City of Cerritos included the Frontier Little League, PTA and Cerritos High School Booster Club.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Nielsen; children, Scott, Greg (Colleen) Nielsen and Jon (Janine) Nielsen; and nine Nielsen grandchildren, Corey, Casey, Colby, Bryce, Kayla, Jadyn, Jarret, Ryan and Rei.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2022, at the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church at 2 p.m.