Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo, will hold its Arigato Bazaar on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centenary is excited to welcome back all to the Arigato Bazaar during its 125th anniversary year. Enjoy free entertainment and anniversary-related activities, delicious food including the popular teriyaki half-chicken dinner and handmade manju, plants, handicrafts, Country Store and silent auction.

Hourly drawings for prizes including opportunities for top cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100.

Free parking and shuttle at 420 E. Third St. (entrance on Boyd Street) until 6 p.m.

For more information, call (213) 617-9097, email connect@centenarydtla.org or visit www.centenarydtla.org.