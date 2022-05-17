Children race at the annual Terminal Islanders Picnic. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

The 49th Annual Terminal Islanders Picnic will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at George Bellis Park (West Shelter), located at Knott Avenue and 8th Street in Buena Park.

Entertainment will be singing, music and taiko drumming. There will be games and races for children, ondo dancing and a mochi give-away.

Bento lunches will be available by pre-paid order only for $18.50 each. Orders must be received by May 29. Send your bento request to Rene Le Page, 6504 Ulithi St., Cypress, CA 90630, along with check payable to Terminal Islanders. If you have any questions regarding the bento, contact Rene Le Page at (562) 822-0555 or email her at renekiyomi@hotmail.com.

There will be raffle tickets for sale. Top winnings include $500 (first prize), $300 (second prize) and $100 (third prize), plus many more prizes.

Items for sale will include Terminal Island T-shirts, “The Lost Village of Terminal Island” DVDs, and Terminal Islander happi coats.

“Please join us. We look forward to seeing you there!” organizers said.