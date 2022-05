Los Angeles Buddhist Temple Federation, consisting of seven local temples (Higashi Honganji, Jodo Shu, Koyasan, Nichiren Shu, Nishi Hongwanji, Senshin Buddhist Temple and Zenshuji), annually holds joint memorial services at several cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day. Cemetery visitors’ incense offerings are welcomed at the services.

The service schedule this year on Monday, May 30, is as follows:

Evergreen Cemetery, 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles (Boyle Heights) — 9:30 a.m. at Muen-to; 10 a.m. at Irei-to

Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Gate 10, Whittier — 10 a.m. at Irei-to

For more information, contact Los Angeles Buddhist Temple Federation, 815 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012; (213) 680-9130.