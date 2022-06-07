Delicious Little Tokyo is back! Go Little Tokyo’s 7th annual Delicious Little Tokyo kicks off Saturday, June 25 for a weekend of foodie festivities. Attendees can look forward to curated culinary delights from various Little Tokyo eateries along with workshops and events hosted by the Little Tokyo community.

Buy your tickets before they’re all sold out!

DELICIOUS LITTLE TOKYO SCHEDULE

Imagawayaki from Mitsuru Cafe (SOPHIA COLE/Rafu Shimpo)

History of Little Tokyo Food Tour (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. & Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m. | $36 per person

In partnership with Little Tokyo Historical Society and the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), take a stroll back in time to learn about Little Tokyo’s rich food history! The educational walking and tasting tour led by Bill Watanabe and Mike Okamura of the Little Tokyo Historical Society (LTHS) will highlight the history of some of Little Tokyo’s longest standing small businesses and culinary favorites such as imagawayaki and shabu shabu. From the birthplace of the fortune cookie to the first ramen noodle shop in the United States, these sites were integral in the making of our Little Tokyo community and Japanese American food landscape that we know today.

J-Town Treats & Eats

Saturday, June 25, 1-3 p.m. check-in window | $65 per person

Enjoy a self-guided walking tour of Little Tokyo and pick up sweet and savory treats, as well as a limited edition tote bag, enamel pin, and a couple of special items from two of the oldest retail shops in the neighborhood. The final stop will welcome you to LT’s hidden oasis, the James Irvine Japanese Garden which is connected to the new Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

Matcha Mania

Saturday, June 25, 1-3 p.m. check-in window | $32 per person

Meet your matcha match on this self-guided walking tour of Little Tokyo. This tour ticket includes four matcha treats as well as a limited edition Delicious Little Tokyo 2022 matcha soft serve enamel pin.

Little Tipsy Tokyo exclusive Karaage Fried Chicken and waffles from Sake Dojo (SOPHIA COLE/Rafu Shimpo)

Little Tipsy Tokyo

Sunday, June 26, 12-2 p.m. check-in window | $85 per person

Enjoy a boozy Sunday brunch featuring specialty cocktails from three of Little Tokyo’s favorite bars alongside delicious food pairings, as well as a limited edition Little Tokyo tote bag, choice of Little Tokyo enamel pin, and event passport.

J-Town Bingo

Saturday, June 25 & Sunday, June 26, 12-4 p.m.

Little Tokyo lovers of all ages are welcome to enjoy J-Town Bingo, an interactive way to explore, learn about, and support the historic neighborhood. Pick up a bingo card upon check-in and complete fun tasks around Little Tokyo. Get bingo for the chance to spin the Delicious Little Tokyo wheel for special prizes. At the end of the weekend, all bingo cards will be entered to win a Delicious Little Tokyo grand prize valued over $200.

Go Little Tokyo Team preparing for Delicious Little Tokyo (SOPHIA COLE/Rafu Shimpo)

WORKSHOPS

Saturday, June 25

Furoshiki (Cloth Wrapping), 1-2 p.m. | $30 per person ticket includes a furoshiki cloth made in Japan from legacy business Rafu Bussan

Kokedama (Moss Ball Bonsai), 2:30-4 p.m. | $60 per person ticket includes materials to create one kokedama to take home

Spam Musubi with Aloha Cafe, 2:30-3:30 p.m. | Youth hands-on workshop. Stay tuned for more information.

Summertime in the James Irvine Japanese Garden, 12–4 p.m. | Free and open to the public

Sun Noodle Saimin at the Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Cultural Center (JACCC), 12–3:30 p.m. | $18 per person

Shodō Calligraphy Demonstration, 2-2:30 p.m. | Free and open to the public

Go Little Tokyo Pop-Up Shop, 12–4 p.m.

Support the Little Tokyo Community Council in style! Stop by to pick up Little Tokyo sweatshirts, tote bags, enamel pins, vinyl stickers, and hats. Proceeds benefit the Little Tokyo Community Council.

Sunday, June 26

Emoji-pan Workshop with Okayama Kobo, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. | Decorate your very own Emoji-Pan (chocolate and custard filled sweet bun) at Okayama Kobo.

Donut Decorating Station at Cafe Dulce, 1–4 p.m. | Stop by to decorate (and eat!) your very own Dulce donut with glaze and special toppings all of your choosing.

DIY Summer Blooms Workshop with Moon Jar Design, 2:30–4 p.m. | Learn how to make a beautiful and sustainable arrangement with summer flowers.

Go Little Tokyo Pop-Up Shop, 12–4 p.m.

WHERE

Little Tokyo – Downtown Los Angeles

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

For more information on tours, workshops and activities, and to purchase tickets visit littletokyola.org/delicious.