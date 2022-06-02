Joyce Chinn offers a prayer at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights on Monday, as the Los Angeles Buddhist Temple Federation held services in observance of Memorial Day. With COVID restrictions easing, Japanese Americans honored the sacrifices of veterans at ceremonies throughout Southern California, including Gardena, Little Tokyo, Santa Monica and Westminster. The federation, which consists of seven local temples (Higashi Honganji, Jodo Shu, Koyasan, Nichiren Shu, Nishi Hongwanji, Senshin Buddhist Temple and Zenshuji) also performed rites at Rose Hills, which conducted its 100th annual Memorial Day observance and first since 2019.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo