By KATY YONEMURA and ROGER KINOSHITA
On July 10, the Nikkei Games’ third annual Pickleball Tournament was held after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The tournament was once again held at the Tustin Pickleball Courts, which have 10 dedicated courts. The event began with an early 6:30 a.m. player check-in.
Games started after a tribute and championship court-naming ceremony for Lonnie Kojima, a pickleball player and coach who had conducted free clinics for new players at previous Nikkei Games. His daughter, Nichole, and his son, Beau Kojima, a pro-level pickleball player, were in attendance.
Co-chaired by Roger Kinoshita and Katy Yonemura, the events for the tournament were formed with the Nikkei Games motto of “Games for the Generations” in mind, with the youngest player participating at age 12 and the oldest at age 81! Many parents partnered with their children and others partnered with aunts, uncles and cousins. Over 75 spectators lined the court to cheer on their friends and family.
Medals were awarded to the top three teams, but all players went home as winners because they each received a prize that included pickleball paddles, gift cards, Japanese snacks, musubi makers and other fun items. Over $1,000 of merchandise was generously donated by players, local Japanese American businesses and sport companies.
Below are the results:
Women’s 12+ 3.0 Winners
1st: Sara Hatanaka & Kay Yamamoto
2nd: Frances Yamasaki & Michelle Yamasaki
3rd: Christine Do & Alice Wang
Women’s 12+ 3.5 Winners
1st: Kathleen Louie & Courtney Horvath
2nd: Courteney Nojiri & Kimberly Parham
3rd: Kelli Kato & HQ Nguyen
Women’s 60+ 4.5 Winners
1st: Marcia Neishi & Nancy Stevens
2nd: Joyce Eng & Vicki Cline
3rd: Katy Yonemura & Laurel Dennis
Men’s 60+ 3.0 Winners
1st: Gary Itano & Donny Yep
2nd: Walt Ando U& Collin Yamauchi
3rd: Kenny Fukumoto & Katsuo Gibo
Men’s 12+ 4.0 Winners
1st: Wayley Louie & Eric Lim
2nd: Shota Yamamoto & Michael McClean
3rd: Brian Lee & Nicholas Wong
Mixed 12+ 3.0 Winners
1st: Caroline Wong & Eric Lim
2nd: Julie Yu & Howard Yu
3rd: Stephanie Kato & Walt Ando
Mixed 12+ 3.5 Winners
1st: Debbie Thai & Bob Ree
2nd: Kathleen Louie & Wayley Louie
3rd: Courteney Nojiri & Mathew Wong
Mixed 12+ 4.0 Winners
1st: Susan Garibay & Shah Nasrullah
2nd: Ashley Smith & Brian Lee
3rd: Mari Nozaki & Shota Yamamoto
Mixed 60+ 3.0 Winners
1st: Lichun Chou & Gary Itano
2nd: Arlene Ishino & Glenn Ishino
3rd: Mabel Yawata & DeWayne Ichiriu
Mixed 60+ 3.5 Winners
1st: Katy Yamamoto & Kevin Kunisaki
2nd: Sara Hatanaka & Bob Omatsu
3rd: Dianne Kobayashi & Theodore Teacher
Mixed 60+ 4.5 Winners
1st: Nancy Stevens & Robert Martinez
2nd: Lisa Sigaty & Jeff Louie
3rd: Marcia Neishi & Jerry Koyama
Photos by Heston Quan