Mr. Richard Yuzo Hamano, 67, resident of La Mirada, passed away on August 22, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family: sister, Marjorie Hamano (Donald R.) Currier, two uncles and two aunts in Japan, one aunt in Northern California, and many relatives here and in Japan.

A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 23, at

11 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park Gate #10 (Cherry Blossom Lawn), 3888 S. Workman Mill Road, Whittier, Calif., with Rev. Mark M. Nakagawa officiating. The family kindly requests no koden. Casual attire.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441