Justine Janet Furuya, Sansei born in Los Angeles on June 10, 1961, passed away on September 4, 2022. A true lover of life, she was given a new heart on August 27, 2016. She is predeceased by her sister, Paula. She is survived by her children, Lauren and Danielle (Rolando Artiga) Mendez; grandson, Julian; brother, Wesley; sister, Stacy; beloved dogs, Rocky and Dory; and nephews and nieces, Matthew, Melissa, Noemi (Jack Maeshiro), Gianni (Alma Estefania), and Allen. She will be remembered for her inimitable sense of humor, infectious laugh, her resilience and strength, her love for her close friends, Disneyland, and Christmas.