The catch included bluefin tuna and marlin.

The 16th fishing trip for the Asahi Fishing Club was held from Aug. 5-7 aboard the New Lo-an off the coast of San Diego.

Hundreds of pounds of bluefin tuna, marlin and 40 other types of fish were caught and everybody was ecstatic!

Prior to departure, the trip was in doubt due to unfavorable weather, but the captain decided to sail.

Under the leadership of chairman Kazuyuki Nakata, the 23 members left Point Loma Sportsfishing in San Diego and anxiously headed out on their voyage.

Eiji Isutani received a trophy for best catch from club chairman Kazuyuki Nakata.

In two days, they fished a total of 30 bluefins, 10 dolphin fish and one striped marlin.

Among the stars of the trip was Eiji Isutani, who fought and landed a 175-pound bluefin tuna. When he also landed a marlin weighing over 100 pounds, the boat was filled with loud cheers, and he received the trophy for best catch from Nakata.

On their return with the bounty, Captain Adam and the deckhands, Josh Anguiano and Ben Schroeder were met with great praise from all members. Upon arrival, they took commemorative photos and closed the 2022 fishing trip by promising to meet again next year.

Photos courtesy KAZUYUKI NAKATA