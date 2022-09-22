On Nov. 8, voters will once again make choices on important ballot issues and select who will represent people in local, state and federal government. In order to have your choices count, people must be registered to vote.

Nikkei Progressives, a Little Tokyo-based grassroots group, will start a nonpartisan voter registration drive in Little Tokyo on weekend dates starting Saturday, Sept. 24, until Sunday, Oct. 23. The times are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but hours are subject to change.

“We want to encourage everyone to register to vote, but we really want to increase voter participation in communities of color and among young people,” said Valerie Morishige, a member of Nikkei Progressives’ electoral committee.

“What’s at stake are issues related to the economy, racial justice, climate crisis, women’s right to choose, and other critical issues,” added Alina Nakano of Nikkei Progressives.

If interested in helping to register voters, contact Nikkei Progressives at: NikkeiProgressives@gmail.com

If you would like to vote online, go to: http://vote.org/register-to-vote/california/