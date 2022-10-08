Funeral services for the late Hiroko Oikawa, 83-year-old, Hokkaido, Japan-born resident of Glendale, who passed away on September 28, 2022, will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

Hiroko, who is predeceased by her husband, Kiyoshi, is survived by her daughter, Chise Sally Oikawa; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441