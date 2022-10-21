SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Fest returns Oct. 28-29. We talk to Crystal Kwok (pictured), one of the filmmakers behind “Blurring the Color Line,” a fascinating story about Chinese communities living in the segregated South.

The mother-daughter team behind “The Ito Sisters,” Evelyn Nakano Glenn (above) and Antonia Grace Glenn (below), returns to talk about their new film that will be featured at the Berkeley Video & Film Festival on Oct. 30. “Before They Take Us Away” highlights the experience of Japanese Americans who did not live in concentration camps during World War II.

Plus a performance by David Bustamante.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).