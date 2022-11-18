Rafu Staff Report

The LAPD is seeking the public’s help to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area.

Born on Oct. 9, 2004, Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard. Date of last contact is Oct. 31.

Andrew Wright

Wright is Asian, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black suede jacket, dark gray dress pants, black dress shoes, and a maroon dress shirt with a gray dress vest. He wears cross earrings.

Anna Wright posted the following message on Facebook on Thursday: “My son Andrew is still missing and we are devastated. Please share this and look out for Andrew. He has no phone, no ID, and no credit or debit cards on him …

“Andrew just turned 18 years old 3 weeks ago. But he is still very much a kid. He goes to Pali High and is a senior. He does not do drugs or drink and loves his little brother and sister very much …

“He has NEVER done this before. He has NEVER gone out and not come home.

“Andrew has a kind a generous heart. He can be really hard on himself and holds a lot inside. He has not had the easiest ride in life, especially recently, and is suffering from depression due to circumstances beyond his control.

“He is not dangerous. Just scared. Call the police if you see him or contact me. Andrew, if you see this, come home. You are my heart. We are not whole without you.”

Wright said that at Andrew’s request, she made him a Halloween costume so that he could go trick-or-treating with his two siblings and his dog, but that never happened.

A group canvassed the neighborhood on Thursday morning, meeting at Federal and Iowa avenues.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submitted online at http://lacrimestoppers.org.